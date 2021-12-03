Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,852 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,852 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $672.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.47 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.32 billion, a PE ratio of 88.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $600.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

