Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 12,682 Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TECL opened at $79.01 on Friday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $34.09 and a 1-year high of $88.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.