Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 233.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Unilever by 240.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,961,000 after purchasing an additional 917,592 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 64.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after purchasing an additional 900,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter valued at about $42,822,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 721.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 504,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after purchasing an additional 443,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL opened at $51.44 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $61.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

