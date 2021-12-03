Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 374 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $297.58 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

