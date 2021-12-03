Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 564 Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.98% of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs by 316.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs in the second quarter worth about $952,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs in the second quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs in the second quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

BUFF stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08. Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83.

