Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 38,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY opened at $117.01 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $92.95 and a 52-week high of $124.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.