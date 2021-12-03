Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.47 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in American Express by 3.6% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 8,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 22.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $156.77 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.