Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 11,849 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 100,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 31,180 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

