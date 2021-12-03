Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 13,215 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,215 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 123.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 169,288 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 117,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 116.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 365.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 126,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 99,551 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 475,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,525,000 after purchasing an additional 88,576 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.93. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $60.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

