Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,984 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 264,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 103,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 900,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL opened at $93.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.53. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

