Strong (STRONG) Price Down 4.9% This Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Strong has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Strong coin can currently be bought for approximately $486.58 or 0.00902658 BTC on exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $67.28 million and $8.81 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00063370 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00070178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00092741 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,199.09 or 0.07789808 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,459.33 or 0.99173415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

