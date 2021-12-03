StrongHands (SHND) Market Capitalization Tops $512,269.70

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a market cap of $512,269.70 and $244.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,453,136,271 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

