Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 4,006 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNET. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 9,666,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,857,000 after buying an additional 4,396,872 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,081,000. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,494 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,469,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,253,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,657,000 after purchasing an additional 751,091 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.