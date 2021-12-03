Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 465 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.09, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.97. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 34,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $2,176,924.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,621 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,256.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,740 shares of company stock valued at $23,728,581 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

