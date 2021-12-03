Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 885 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth $135,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.