Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $343,000 Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.08. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.81.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

