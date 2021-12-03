SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Frontline as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Frontline by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.12. Frontline Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

