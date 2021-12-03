SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 4,411 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 49.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth $1,172,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 106.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 32,073 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 219.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 65,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 44,701 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FAF stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $78.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.40.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

