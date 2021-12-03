SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the quarter. TriNet Group makes up about 0.6% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in TriNet Group by 230.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TriNet Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 149,333.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $192,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $40,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,744,286 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TNET opened at $98.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.34. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

