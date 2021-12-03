SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New $917,000 Investment in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 44.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 61.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of TGNA opened at $20.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

