SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New $994,000 Investment in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Murphy USA comprises 0.6% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 161.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth $106,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 762.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 13.1% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 146.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA stock opened at $183.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.94. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.12.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

