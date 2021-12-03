SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. Veritiv accounts for approximately 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the third quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 4,730.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRTV opened at $131.73 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $158.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

