SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Meridian Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 91,453 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 202.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the third quarter worth $37,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBSB opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $49.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

