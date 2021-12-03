SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Andersons by 17.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Andersons by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 23,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $908,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $464,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,684 shares of company stock worth $4,267,280 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANDE. Stephens upgraded Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of ANDE opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

