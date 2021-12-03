Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:SMIHU) Lock-Up Period Will End on December 6th

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:SMIHU) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 6th. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 9th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

SMIHU stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMIHU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,072,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,851,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,010,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,810,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,005,000.

