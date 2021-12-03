Sun Communities, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Sun Communities has raised its dividend by 17.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Sun Communities has a payout ratio of 126.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $195.07 on Friday. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $137.43 and a 52-week high of $209.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.89 and its 200 day moving average is $188.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sun Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Sun Communities worth $61,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUI. Citigroup began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.