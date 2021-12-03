Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.77

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.77 and traded as low as C$3.76. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$3.92, with a volume of 333,672 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.59.

The firm has a market cap of C$326.93 million and a PE ratio of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.49.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

