Swap (XWP) Market Capitalization Tops $607,218.72

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Swap has a market capitalization of $607,218.72 and approximately $198.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0421 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00063134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00071898 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,470.51 or 0.07981599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00091756 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,128.04 or 1.00210389 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002780 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 14,433,996 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

