SYNC Network (SYNC) One Day Volume Hits $7,789.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. SYNC Network has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $7,789.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.40 or 0.00314944 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012062 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010485 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004631 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00010349 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,460,111 coins and its circulating supply is 121,734,631 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.