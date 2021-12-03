Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $349.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $365.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

