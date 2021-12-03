Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,468,000 after buying an additional 54,638 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,300.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,268,000 after purchasing an additional 35,019 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 99,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 49.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 112,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $19.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.40. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.01 million, a P/E ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCMD. Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

