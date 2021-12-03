Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Short Interest Update

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the October 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 227,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,376,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,790,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,093,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNGX stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08. Tango Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

A number of analysts have commented on TNGX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

