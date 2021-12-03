TD Securities Boosts Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target to C$29.00

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UNIEF. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNIEF opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $19.68.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

