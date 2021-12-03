TD Securities Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$150.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a C$144.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$141.94.

TSE:RY opened at C$128.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$182.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$102.74 and a one year high of C$134.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$130.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$128.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.24, for a total value of C$69,558.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$522,507.36. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.20, for a total value of C$708,900.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$782,294.76. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,053 shares of company stock worth $2,222,843.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

