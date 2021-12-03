TD Securities Raises Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target to C$95.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.61.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $51.30 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,371,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,406,000 after buying an additional 49,991 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

