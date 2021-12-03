TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $14,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,675 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,654,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 583,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $157.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.18 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

