Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.73.

Shares of TFX opened at $298.30 on Wednesday. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.34 and a 200 day moving average of $378.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $1,254,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 163.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 29.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

