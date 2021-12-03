Telos Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,143 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gruss & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $618,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 847.5% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 35.3% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,212 shares of company stock worth $292,479,991. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,437.36 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.24, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,421.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,415.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

