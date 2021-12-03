Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 793,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,093. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,444 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,205 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,446,000 after acquiring an additional 67,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 18.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

