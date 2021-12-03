Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Short Interest Update

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 7,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the third quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 98.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Teradata by 341.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDC. Cowen increased their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.22.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Teradata has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $59.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

