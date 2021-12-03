Territorial Bancorp Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Territorial Bancorp has raised its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years. Territorial Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 53.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $26.34 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $245.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Territorial Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

