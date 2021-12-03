Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

TXN opened at $193.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $178.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

