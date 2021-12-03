The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the bank will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

BNS has been the subject of several other reports. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.61.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $51.30 and a one year high of $68.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.3% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,371,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,406,000 after purchasing an additional 49,991 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

