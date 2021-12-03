The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Investec

Equities research analysts at Investec assumed coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BKGFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

BKGFF stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $67.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.61.

The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

