The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,672,000 after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after purchasing an additional 356,260 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Argus lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

NYSE CLX opened at $166.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.93. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

