The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 3,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 90,368 shares.The stock last traded at $81.09 and had previously closed at $80.36.

The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on DSGX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth $493,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.25.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

