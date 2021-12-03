The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 3,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 90,368 shares.The stock last traded at $81.09 and had previously closed at $80.36.
The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.
Several brokerages have commented on DSGX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.
The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.25.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGX)
The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.
