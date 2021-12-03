The Force Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.02 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00014385 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.89 or 0.00216319 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001142 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

