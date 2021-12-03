The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.320 EPS.

NYSE GEO remained flat at $$7.56 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,806,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,772. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $926.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.