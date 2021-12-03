The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €10.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($11.93) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.02) target price on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.75) target price on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($10.23) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €9.10 ($10.34).

Enel has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

