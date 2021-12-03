The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Purchases $618,000.00 in Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $128.02 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.09 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Innovative Portfolios lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

